Student Art on Display

The work of 19 Salina Central High School Visual Art Department students will be included in the exhibit “Art Factory 19” on display in Salina Public Library’s Gallery 708 through April 12.

According to the library, a reception for the artists will be from 4-5:30 p.m. April 5, in conjunction with Frist Friday Night Live.

The exhibit features work by students of Larry Cullins, Salina Central High School art teacher. “Art Factory 19” includes the best mass-produced artwork by senior AP Studio students. Artists are Audrey Burgoon, Lillian Cobbs, Lauren Cullins, Adrian Deleon, Jorgian Ensz, Grace Holgerson, Grace Hopkins, Ben Ireton, Madison Kaumans, Raymond Madera, Montana Linden-McCullum, Samantha Mattingly, Monica McNelly, Delaney Nash, Macie Perez, Genesis Resto-Torres, Logan Roush, Evelin Ruiz and Victoria Ruiz.

The public is welcome to view the exhibit during library hours — 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1-6 p.m. Sunday.