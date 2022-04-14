Student Art on Display at Messiah Festival

Works of art by Bethany College students are currently on display as part of the 2022 Messiah Festival Juried Student Art Exhibition. The annual art exhibition will continue through April 18 in the Mingenback Gallery.

According to Bethany, the Juried Student Art Exhibition is part of the Messiah Festival of the Arts, the celebration of sacred music, theatre, and art at Bethany College and features ceramics, drawings, jewelry, paintings, photography, printmaking, and sculpture created by Bethany art majors that have taken art courses. Award winners were announced at a reception on Sunday, April 10 at 2 p.m. in the gallery. The following honors were awarded:

Best of Show: Destiny Everhart, Studio Art, Junior, Salina, Kansas “You Who I Called Brother.”

Best of 2D: Evan Simmons, 3D Computer Animation, Senior, Hutchinson, Kansas “Space Demon”

Best of 3D: Aubrey Hahn, Visual Art Administration, Senior, Garden City, Kansas “Happy Retirement”

Best of Junior/Senior: Zephra Rice, Studio Art, Senior, Mcpherson, Kansas “Tenderness”

Best of Freshman/Sophomore: Irma Michelle De La Cruz Caldera, Pre-Professional Art Therapy, Freshman, Salina, Kansas “Viruz”

Most Improved Student: Connor Heis, Studio Art, Sophomore, Salina, Kansas

The gallery show is free and open to the public. The Mingenback Gallery is open on weekdays, Palm Sunday, and Easter weekend 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mingenback Art Center is located on the corner of Olsson and Second Street on the Bethany College campus. Mingenback is a premiere center for art instruction and houses a gallery to showcase regional artists, Bethany College students, and alumni . The Bethany College Art Department recognizes that open and rigorous inquiry is essential to a liberal-arts education. Because art reflects life, art made and displayed within the Mingenback Art Center may address mature themes.

Photos Courtesy Bethany College. Click to Enlarge