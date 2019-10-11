Student Arrested; Gun Recovered

A Salina high school student was arrested after bringing a gun to school.

According to Salina Police, on Thursday Salina Central High School administrators received information of a student possibly in possession of a firearm at the school.

School administration confronted the student, who then fled the school on foot. The Salina Police Department School Resource Officer pursued the subject on foot, and the individual was apprehended a few blocks away by a Saline County Sheriff Deputy.

16-year-old Samuel Cheney was arrested. Upon searching the immediate area where Cheney was apprehended, a 9mm pistol was recovered. The gun was reported stolen by a family member after being contacted by the Salina Police Department.

There is no indication at this point that Cheney had threatened anyone with the firearm.

Cheney was transported to the North Central Kansas Regional Detention Center Facility in Junction City, Kansas, charged with Criminal Use of a Weapon, Criminal Carrying of a Weapon, Interference with Law Enforcement, Battery, Theft of a Firearm and Probation Violation.

Police cite this as an exampleof how seeing something and then saying something to authorities helps keep our communities and schools safe.

If a citizen has information about a crime they can contact the Salina Police Department at 785-826-7210. Citizens may also call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow the Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.