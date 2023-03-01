Struggle on Front Porch, Meth Arrests

A complaint call to police about a woman beating on a front door leads to two drug related arrests.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were sent to a house in the 300 block of N. Phillips on Tuesday evening around 7:30pm. Police encountered 28-year-old Tiani Barnes on the front porch and realized she was wanted for a felony probation violation.

As officers attempted to arrest her, she tussled with cops and was then tased and handcuffed.

Police say during the struggle, five baggies containing methamphetamine fell out of her waistband.

A resident inside the home then alerted officers that a man who was wanted on a felony state parole violation was hiding inside the house.

Police located 30-year-old Forrest Noyes in the attic and confiscated more baggies of meth inside. Both Barnes and Noyes are now facing charges for drug possession and felony interference with law enforcement.