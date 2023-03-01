Salina, KS

Now: 46 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 56 ° | Lo: 40 °

Struggle on Front Porch, Meth Arrests

KSAL StaffMarch 1, 2023

A complaint call to police about a woman beating on a front door leads to two drug related arrests.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were sent to a house in the 300 block of N. Phillips on Tuesday evening around 7:30pm. Police encountered 28-year-old Tiani Barnes on the front porch and realized she was wanted for a felony probation violation.

As officers attempted to arrest her, she tussled with cops and was then tased and handcuffed.

Police say during the struggle, five baggies containing methamphetamine fell out of her waistband.

A resident inside the home then alerted officers that a man who was wanted on a felony state parole violation was hiding inside the house.

Police located 30-year-old Forrest Noyes in the attic and confiscated more baggies of meth inside. Both Barnes and Noyes are now facing charges for drug possession and felony interference with law enforcement.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Struggle on Front Porch, Meth Arres...

A complaint call to police about a woman beating on a front door leads to two drug related arrests. ...

March 1, 2023 Comments

Cowboys Season Comes to An End at R...

Sports News

March 1, 2023

Minimizing Scours in Young Calves

Farming News

March 1, 2023

Frozen or Fresh beef?

Farming News

March 1, 2023

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Struggle on Front Porch, ...
March 1, 2023Comments
Carter Shaped Former Kans...
March 1, 2023Comments
Funding For Railroad Repa...
March 1, 2023Comments
Remains Found in Kansas F...
March 1, 2023Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2023 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KYEZ  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra