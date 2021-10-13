Salina, KS

Strong Tabbed Preseason First Team All-Conference

Wichita State Athletics ReleaseOctober 13, 2021

WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State senior forward Asia Strong has been named to the Preseason All-Conference First Team, it was announced by the American Athletic Conference Wednesday morning.

Strong earned Second Team All-Conference honors a season ago after averaging 15.2 points and 6.6 rebounds a game. The South Bend, Ind., native scored 10 or more points in all but two games last season, while shooting 42.4 percent from the field and 34.5 percent from beyond the arc. She is the first Shocker to earn Preseason First Team All-Conference honors since Wichita State joined the American.

The league coaches also picked Wichita State to finish eighth in the 2021-22 American Women’s Basketball Preseason Coaches’ Poll. Wichita State received 36 total votes, just two behind seventh place pick East Carolina. USF enters the season as the conference favorites – 100 points and 10 of the 11 first place votes. UCF, Houston, Tulane and Temple round out the top five spots.

Wichita State was hit hard by COVID-19 during the 2020-21 campaign and finished with just a 6-12 overall record and 2-9 mark in conference play. The Shockers return 92 percent of their scoring and all five starters from a season ago.

Wichita State opens the season on Nov. 4 vs. Missouri Southern State in an exhibition contest at 6 p.m. in Charles Koch Arena. Season tickets are on sale now at GoShockers.com/Tickets or by calling the Ticket Office at 316-978-3267.

2021-22 American Athletic Conference
Women’s Basketball Preseason Coaches’ Poll

Team (First-Place Votes) Points
1. USF (10) 100
2. UCF (1) 91
3. Houston 77
4. Tulane 72
5. Temple 69
6. Cincinnati 44
7. East Carolina 38
8. Wichita State 36
9. Tulsa 32
10. SMU 26
11. Memphis 20

Preseason Player of the Year
Mia Davis, F, Temple

Preseason All-Conference First Team
Tay Sanders, G, UCF
Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu, F, South Florida
Bethy Mununga, F, South Florida
Elena Tsineke, G, South Florida
Mia Davis, F, Temple*
Asia Strong, F, Wichita State

Preseason All-Conference Second Team
Laila Blair, G, Houston
Sydni Harvey, G, South Florida
Elisa Pinzan, G, South Florida
Krystal Freeman, F, Tulane
Maya Mayberry, G, Tulsa

*denotes unanimous selection

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

