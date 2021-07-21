Strong sweep boosts struggling Royals

“I know they work hard, they go at it the right way and go about their business the right way, and I’m their biggest fan.”

The only blemish on the day came when Milwaukee took a 3-2 lead after scoring three runs in the bottom of the fifth off Keller, but Kansas City came roaring back to score three in the ensuing frame. Lopez — who entered the series finale hitting .333 with a .422 on-base percentage since June 12 — finished off the rally with a bases-loaded, two-out, two-run double to the right-field corner that ultimately proved the difference in the game.

A trying season has sunk the Royals (39-55) to last in the American League Central. They’re ahead of only the Rangers and the Orioles in the AL standings, but the performances that helped them sweep the season series against the Brewers at least provide some hope for a better second half.