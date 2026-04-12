Strong ID Processes Safeguard Cow Herds

In today’s cattle market, something as simple as a tag number or brand can carry added importance for producers working to protect their investment.

With cattle prices reaching historic highs, proper identification and branding have taken on new importance for beef producers, according to Kansas State University beef cattle veterinarian A.J. Tarpoff.

“Cattle identification is essential when it comes to proving ownership,” Tarpoff said. “With the value of cattle today, having a reliable form of identification serves as a simple but effective insurance policy for producers.”

Beyond ownership, Tarpoff emphasized that identification plays a critical role in maintaining accurate health records and protecting the food supply. Tracking individual animals allows producers to document treatments and ensure proper management of animal health events.

Producers today have a variety of identification methods to choose from, each with its own advantages. Common approaches include hot or freeze branding, tattooing, ear-notching and the use of ear tags. Advances in technology have also expanded options for wearable ear tags, allowing for improved data collection and herd monitoring.

“Individual identification provides a more refined way to manage a herd,” Tarpoff said. “It allows producers to track performance, monitor cow-calf pairs and meet requirements for cattle movement, especially across state lines.”

Accurate identification is also becoming increasingly important for participation in value-added programs. Many of these programs require source and age verification, making individual animal identification a key component for producers looking to capture additional market value.

However, mistakes in branding and tagging can reduce effectiveness. Tarpoff noted that timing and technique are critical when branding cattle.

“Branding should be done when animals are dry, and temperature control is important,” he said. “If the iron is too cool, the brand may be unclear. If it’s too hot, it can cause excessive damage and longer healing times.”

He also advised producers to apply any pour-on or topical treatments after branding, as some products may be flammable.

For ear tagging, proper placement can improve tag retention and reduce interference with other management practices. Dangle tags are typically best placed in the lower third of the ear, while button tags should be positioned in the middle third closer to the head for better protection.

In addition to proper technique, developing a consistent identification system is key. Beef cattle specialists recommend selecting methods that are easy to read, durable and aligned with herd management goals. Combining visual identification, such as brands or tags, with recordkeeping systems can further enhance accuracy and efficiency.

“Ultimately, identification is about more than just marking an animal,” Tarpoff said. “It’s about improving management, protecting your investment and ensuring confidence throughout the supply chain.”

For more information on cattle identification and best management practices, producers are encouraged to contact their local K-State Extension office.