Strong First Semester for Ell-Saline Athletics Led by Football, Boys Basketball

Pictured- Ell-Saline Athletic Director Joe Roche

BROOKVILLE — As Ell-Saline High School sports wrapped up a productive first semester of the 2025-26 school year, football and boys basketball provided most of the highlights.

The Cardinal football team made a second straight playoff run, reaching the Eight-Man I quarterfinals, while boys basketball entered the holiday break undefeated in pursuit of a return trip to the Class 2A state tournament.

“It has been a great start to our school year, and I think our high school athletics had a lot to do with that,” Ell-Saline athletic director and head football coach Joe Roche said. “I think good high school athletics always have a way of helping the school get off to a good start by unifying the community.”

Ell-Saline competed in football and volleyball during the fall, with boys and girls basketball, plus wrestling, taking over in the winter.

Cardinals football among the best in Eight-Man I

The Cardinals finished the regular season with a 7-1 record, reeling off seven straight victories after opening with a loss to eventual Eight-Man II champion Hanover and then recording playoff victories against Washington County (56-0) and Madison (56-8) before dropping a 46-44 heartbreaker to state runner-up Lincoln.

“Football made a deep run and got to the sectional round and finished with a 9-2 record,” Roche said. “We lost two games, and both the teams that beat us were in the state finals, so that kind of feels good.”

The Cardinals also picked up a number of individual honors along the way, with seniors Reese Krone at defensive end and Kas Kramer at defensive back receiving first team Class 2A all-state honors. Krone also was the team’s starting quarterback and Kramer the running back.

Four other Cardinals were on the state honorable mention list: senior defensive back Collin Dent, senior defensive end Trey Williams, junior linebacker Julian Roche and senior kicker Lucas Correa.

Volleyball team competitive despite losing record

Ell-Saline’s volleyball team finished with a 15-23 overall record and bowed out with a 1-2 pool play record in the opening round of the playoffs but were never an easy out.

“They were competing every match, and even when people were thinking they were down and out they were competitive and kept working,” Roche said. “Coach (Erin) Hecker does a great job with them.”

The Cardinals earned one individual recognition on the rugged Heart of America League all-conference team with junior Bret Hecker receiving honorable mention.

Another blazing start for boys basketball

Ell-Saline’s boys basketball team has improved each year under sixth-year coach Marty Wendel, including a third-place finish at state last March.

The Cardinals’ bid to get back to state is off to another good start, taking a 5-0 record to the holiday break behind an all-senior starting lineup.

“They’re looking to make another deep run,” Roche said.

The biggest obstacle is the Heart of America League schedule, with the conference producing the top three state finishers last year in Sterling, Moundridge and Ell-Saline.

Girls basketball finding its way under new coach

The girls basketball team is off to a 1-4 start but has showed promise under new head coach Tom Haynes.

“They’re a bit young and we’re battling now, but we’re working hard,” Roche said. “We’ve got a new coach, Tom Haynes, who is doing a great job.

“It’s just going to take some time, but they’ve got some good girls, and they’ll find their way out of it.”

Small numbers don’t deter wrestling team

Ell-Saline doesn’t have a full roster but does boast some individual talent.

For the girls, junior Hailey Miller is a returning state qualifier, while juniors Hayden Jacobs and Will Bristow lead the boys team.

“Jeff Bachman does a wonderful job as our head coach,” Roche said. “We’re low on numbers, but we’re strong on heart.”