Strong Festival Momentum For Sunday

The 2021 Smoky Hill River Festival is rolling into its final day with some great moment. Following heavy rain overnight Friday, Saturday turned out to be a gorgeous, sunny day in Oakdale Park.

Salina Arts and Humanities Executive Director Brad Anderson tells KSAL News 10,416 festival-goers passed through the gates. Anderson says it was a lovely day with lots of positive activity in art buying and along food row. “There were lots of happy people,” he added.

The 45th Smoky Hill River Festival is open through Sunday afternoon at 5 with a closing performance from the Sunset Sinners on the Eric Stein Stage.

Eric Stein Stage Sunday Schedule

Stage II Sunday Schedule