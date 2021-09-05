Salina, KS

Now: 57 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 88 ° | Lo: 57 °

Strong Festival Momentum For Sunday

Todd PittengerSeptember 5, 2021

The 2021 Smoky Hill River Festival is rolling into its final day with some great moment. Following heavy rain overnight Friday, Saturday turned out to be a gorgeous, sunny day in Oakdale Park.

Salina Arts and Humanities Executive Director Brad Anderson tells KSAL News 10,416 festival-goers passed through the gates. Anderson says it was a lovely day with lots of positive activity in art buying and along food row. “There were lots of happy people,” he added.

The 45th Smoky Hill River Festival is open through Sunday afternoon at 5 with a closing performance from the Sunset Sinners on the Eric Stein Stage.

 

Eric Stein Stage Sunday Schedule

Stage II Sunday Schedule 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

Strong Festival Momentum For Sunday

The 2021 Smoky Hill River Festival is rolling into its final day with some great moment. Following h...

September 5, 2021 Comments

Salina Rep. Gets Vaccinated, Encour...

Top News

September 5, 2021

Salvy hits 39th, 40th HRs in losing...

Sports News

September 5, 2021

Wildcats Handle Stanford in Allstat...

Sports News

September 4, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Arts, Artist Abound at Sm...
September 4, 2021Comments
Four Years of 81 Connecti...
September 4, 2021Comments
Fans Flocking to Festival
September 4, 2021Comments
September Most Wanted Onl...
September 4, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices