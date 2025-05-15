Striving to Create Smiles

She graduated from Salina South High School in 2022 and headed off to Bethany College in Lindsborg, where she graduated earlier this month.

While at Bethany, Kalysa Hamel was a biology major. KSAL News spoke with her after she was elected Student Government Association President. Kalysa said she chose Bethany College because she is very family oriented, and wanted to be close to home. She said she loved the small-town community in Lindsborg, and the science department at Bethany.

While at Bethany Kalysa held leadership roles as the SGA President, Vice President of Newtonian’s Society, and Homecoming Queen. She also played on the Swede’s basketball team.

On May 3rd Kalysa walked across the stage and graduated from Bethany. She graduate with honors, receiving a bachelor’s in biology and a minor in psychology.

Kalysa is not done yet. She was among 1,007 applicants to the Doctor of Dental Surgery program at the University of Missouri Kansas City, and was one of only 109 students selected.

Kalysa met her Doctor of Dental Surgery classmates at a welcome reception, and is excited to be with the class of 2029. She’s grateful for attending Bethany College, and said it offered unlimited opportunities making it possible to reach her big dreams.

Bethany College says Kalysa is a wonderful role model for all, and UMKC chose an excellent student.

Photos via UMKC