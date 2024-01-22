Street Repairs to Prompt Lane Closures

Concrete repairs on City of Salina streets will cause some lane closures this week.

According to the City, on Monday work began repairing the curb and gutter and replacing a storm inlet at the intersection of Ninth and Iron. The repairs will require lane closures on Ninth and Iron. While lanes are closed, the northbound to westbound left turn will be restricted to facilitate through traffic. The work is expected to last three weeks, weather permitting.

On Wednesday crews will seal the joints of the new pavement in the middle of the Ninth and Schilling intersection. Traffic around the work will be flagger controlled until the work is complete later that day.

On Thursday crews will close the eastbound to northbound left turn lane on Belmont at Ohio to replace a concrete panel. That work should be completed and open to traffic on Friday, February 2nd, weather permitting.

This work remains from 2022 and 2023 projects which were part of the City of Salina’s annual $4.7 million maintenance capital improvement program.