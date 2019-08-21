Salina, KS

Now: 75 °

Currently: Partly Cloudy

Hi: 89 ° | Lo: 67 °

Street Fair Volunteers Sought

KSAL StaffAugust 21, 2019

The Smoky Hill Museum Street Fair is coming up on September 28 this year. Organizers need over 70 volunteers to help put on this free community event.

Volunteer opportunities abound. Volunteers should be high school or older, or accompanied by an adult. The typical shift for the day is three hours. There is some shift flexibility with prior arrangements.

The easiest way to sign up is to go to SignUp.com:  https://signup.com/go/aCMitAH. This link is also available on smokyhillmuseum.org.  Just review the options listed, choose a time and job, and then sign up. It’s easy – there is no need to register an account or keep a password on SignUp.com. Note: SignUp.com does not share email addresses with anyone. Another option is to contact Rosa De La Cruz at [email protected] or 785-309-5776 to sign up manually.

The Street Fair is a one-day festival of family-focused learning and exploration with a touch of history! It celebrates the Smoky Hills region with a downtown parade, demonstrators, entertainment, food and special activities for kids of all ages.

New this year there is even more family fun with an Old West area. There will be a chili cook-off, horseshoe tossing, roping, Old West performers and more.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Top News

McPherson College Gets Million Doll...

McPherson College has announced a gift of $1 million from Richard and Melanie Lundquist, noted Calif...

August 21, 2019 Comments

2019 Smoky Hill River Festival Reca...

Top News

August 21, 2019

Street Fair Volunteers Sought

Kansas News

August 21, 2019

Eighth Most Wanted Arrest

Kansas News

August 21, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Street Fair Volunteers So...
August 21, 2019Comments
Eighth Most Wanted Arrest
August 21, 2019Comments
Evergy: New Name, Same Po...
August 21, 2019Comments
Folk Duo Coming to Salina
August 21, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH