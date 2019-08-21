Street Fair Volunteers Sought

The Smoky Hill Museum Street Fair is coming up on September 28 this year. Organizers need over 70 volunteers to help put on this free community event.

Volunteer opportunities abound. Volunteers should be high school or older, or accompanied by an adult. The typical shift for the day is three hours. There is some shift flexibility with prior arrangements.

The easiest way to sign up is to go to SignUp.com: https://signup.com/go/aCMitAH. This link is also available on smokyhillmuseum.org. Just review the options listed, choose a time and job, and then sign up. It’s easy – there is no need to register an account or keep a password on SignUp.com. Note: SignUp.com does not share email addresses with anyone. Another option is to contact Rosa De La Cruz at [email protected] or 785-309-5776 to sign up manually.

The Street Fair is a one-day festival of family-focused learning and exploration with a touch of history! It celebrates the Smoky Hills region with a downtown parade, demonstrators, entertainment, food and special activities for kids of all ages.

New this year there is even more family fun with an Old West area. There will be a chili cook-off, horseshoe tossing, roping, Old West performers and more.