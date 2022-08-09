Salina, KS

Street Fair Volunteers Sought

Todd PittengerAugust 9, 2022

Volunteers are being sought to help with the Smoky Hill Museum’s biggest event of the year.

According to the organization, the Street Fair is coming up on September 24th this year. The Smoky Hill Museum needs over 60 volunteers to help put on this free community event. Volunteer opportunities abound. Volunteers should be high school age or older, or accompanied by an adult. The typical shift for the day is three hours. There is some shift flexibility with prior arrangements.

The easiest way to sign up is to go to SignUp.com:  https://signup.com/go/ruEGQTD. This link is also available on smokyhillmuseum.org. Just click the Street Fair Volunteer link at the top of the page.

Review the options listed, choose a time and job, and then sign up. It’s easy – there is no need to register an account or keep a password on SignUp.com. Note: SignUp.com does not share email addresses with anyone. Another option is to contact Rosa De La Cruz at [email protected] or 785-309-5776 to sign up manually.

The Street Fair is a one-day festival of family-focused learning and exploration with a touch of history! It celebrates an Old West theme with a downtown parade, demonstrators, entertainment, food and special activities for kids of all ages.

Be a part of the excitement and help a beloved community event.

