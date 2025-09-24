Street Fair to Celebrate Old West

An event to celebrate Salina’s “Old West” heritage is planned for Saturday. The Smoky Hill Museum Street Fair will take place in and around the museum in downtown Salina.

According to the Museum, The Street Fair has no entry cost and is a day to celebrate the Old West with a chili cook-off, music, activities, food vendors and, of course, the museum itself.

The Old West family fun starts with a parade down Santa Fe at 10:00 am between Elm and South Streets. Then down and around the Museum at 211 W Iron Avenue, there will be Old West activities, a wagon from McGilvray Farms, chili cook-off, historic demonstrators, free make-and-take crafts, caricaturists, Color Me Crazy airbrush tattoos and more.

After the parade, the fun heats up with the Boiling Pot Chili Cook-off at 10:30 am. Chili-tasting enthusiasts can sample all the chili for only $2.50. Tasting lasts until 1:30, or while supplies last. Then you can vote for your favorite chili with your ticket. The People’s Choice and Judges Choice winners will be announced at 2:00 pm from the main stage. The Christ Episcopal Cathedral women’s group is once again providing corn bread for each ticket purchased, while supplies last. A small bottle of water will also be provided.

Speaking of the main stage, this year’s entertainment has a new, soon-to-be favorite along with several returning favorites. The schedule for the day:

11:00 am Sally and The Hurts – Sally and The Hurts is an Americana Roots trio from north central Kansas that brings beautifully-crafted violin, hauntingly melodic musical saw, and finger-picking guitar to the stage.

12:00 noon Don Wagner and Friends – The Don Wagner and Friends band is a local group of musicians. Due to their diverse musical backgrounds, the band arranges and performs a variety of musical genres ranging from folk and country to rock and blues as well as original compositions.

1:00 pm Steel Skarecrow – Steel Skarecrow is a group of highly talented and experienced musicians from around the Wichita, Kansas area. The band has developed a unique sound, blending nineties country, modern country, red dirt, and southern soul into a distinct sound all their own.

2:00 pm Chili Cook-off Winners Announced

2:10 pm Nick Taylor – Nick Taylor is a local country artist. His high energy and passion for music have made him a fan favorite in the local music scene. With a gravelly voice as well as an ability to wail out heartbreak, he brings a whole new take on modern & 90s country favorites.

3:00 pm Sally and The Hurts – To finish out the event, this new favorite band will perform an encore set.

In addition to the ever-popular make-and-take crafts, you can make your own rope, talk with some Buffalo Soldier reenactors, watch the Salina Wood Carvers, learn how to tie knots with Boy Scout Troop 1, Pack 4 and try your hand at some Old West carnival style activities with the Cowboy Catapult, bean bag toss and Crazy Cup Toss.

The museum gallery is open 10 am – 5 pm for everyone to enjoy the special exhibit, Kansas: Battleground for Freedom. In addition, there is the popular hands-on interactive exhibit,

The Curiosity Shop. The Museum Store is also open with selections of Kansas-made items and locally made artwork.