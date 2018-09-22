Salina, KS

Street Fair Pair

Jeff Garretson
September 22, 2018

A girls’ day out for Susan Leech and her 2-year-old daughter Avelyn was highlighted by a trip to the Smoky Hill Museum Street Fair on Saturday in Salina.

The two worked together on making a new rope, using an old world technique. “You hold one and I’ll hold the other,” Susan explained to Avelyn as the three cords wound into one.

“I grew up on a farm and I made a few ropes like this one when I was little,” Leech said.

Susan and 2-year-old Avelyn Leech enjoy making a rope together

 

The one day festival of fun had a number of hands-on craft stations for children to learn about how pioneers lived on the plains, plus mountains of fun inflatables for jumping on and sliding down.

Four different bands performed on the main stage throughout the afternoon and members from Up With People got the crowd warmed up with a live acoustic set near the steps of the museum.

The day of events in downtown Salina began at 9am with the Fe for a Cure 5K Race/Walk to benefit area cancer patients and their families at the Tammy Walker Cancer Center and rolled straight into the Street Fair’s Parade down 7th Street.

The morning was punctuated by several marching bands including great performances from Salina Central High and Salina South High.

 

 

 

 

 

 

