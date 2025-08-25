Street Fair Invites Participants

By Todd Pittenger August 25, 2025

The Smoky Hill Museum invites everyone to participate in its upcoming street fair event.

According to the museum there are three ways to get involved and be a part of this community event. They include:

Chili cook-off and parade entries close August 29th. Let’s make history together.

For more information about being a part of the Street Fair, contact Rosa De La Cruz at 785-833-2021 or [email protected], or visit https://www.smokyhillmuseum.org/what-to-do/special-events/street-fair/.