Street Fair Invites Participants

The Smoky Hill Museum invites everyone to participate in its upcoming street fair event.

According to the museum there are three ways to get involved and be a part of this community event. They include:

Parade Entries: Showcase your spirit in Salina’s favorite parade! Register Here: https://www.smokyhillmuseum.org/what-to-do/special-events/street-fair/street_fair_parade.html

Chili Cook-Off: Compete for top prizes with your delicious chili! Sign Up Here: https://www.smokyhillmuseum.org/what-to-do/special-events/street-fair/chili-cook-off.html

Volunteer: Help us create magic! Choose from various roles, whether you’re a veteran or first-timer. Volunteer Here: https://signup.com/client/invitation2/secure/38133503802/false#/invitation

Chili cook-off and parade entries close August 29th. Let’s make history together.

For more information about being a part of the Street Fair, contact Rosa De La Cruz at 785-833-2021 or [email protected], or visit https://www.smokyhillmuseum.org/what-to-do/special-events/street-fair/.