Street Eats & Beats Saturday in Salina

What is becoming one of the favorite festivals in Salina will be held this weekend. Street Eats & Beats is Saturday.

The community is invited to the free event in Oakdale Park. Organizers say the festival will include stellar food trucks, rockin’ bands, and fun activities for the whole family.

Hosted by Salina Area Young Professionals and sponsored by First Bank Kansas and Long McArthur, Street Eats & Beats was founded to give back to the community, by creating an opportunity for friends and family to gather and enjoy the arts and entertainment scene that Salina has to offer.

The musical lineup: