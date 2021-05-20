Salina, KS

Street Eats & Beats Saturday in Salina

Todd PittengerMay 20, 2021

What is becoming one of the favorite festivals in Salina will be held this weekend. Street Eats & Beats is Saturday.

The community is invited to the free event in Oakdale Park. Organizers say the festival will include stellar food trucks, rockin’ bands, and fun activities for the whole family.

Hosted by Salina Area Young Professionals and sponsored by First Bank Kansas and Long McArthur, Street Eats & Beats was founded to give back to the community, by creating an opportunity for friends and family to gather and enjoy the arts and entertainment scene that Salina has to offer.

The musical lineup:
  • DJ Hannah Holt with the Y Wake Up Show from 1-3pm to start the party
  • “The Radicles” will be the first band from 3-5pm
  • Headliners “Doc and the Disorder” from 5-7pm

Food Trucks include:

  • Chapman’s Take Away
  • Dry Creek Buffalo Ranch & Chuck Wagon
  • French Fry Frenzy
  • MMM Root Beer
  • No Taste Like Home
Kids Activities include:
  • Bounce House 1:00 – 4:00 pm
  • Sidewalk Chalk & Bubbles
  • Smoky Hill Henna
Bring your friends and family. Bring your lawn chairs, blankets, and coolers. Social distance yourselves in the park and enjoy a beautiful spring afternoon of fun.
Admission to Street Eats & Beats, entertainment, and most activities are free of cost. All food trucks and Smoky Hill Henna will be additional costs.

Street Eats & Beats is Saturday from 1:00 pm – 7:00 pm in Oakdale Park.

