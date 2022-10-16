Street Eats and Beats Returns Saturday

What is becoming one of the favorite festivals in Salina is quickly approaching. Salina Area Young Professions annual Street Eats and Beats event will be this Saturday, October 22nd, from 1:00 – 5:00 PM at the 67401 Plaza in Downtown Salina.

Street Eats and Beats is a free public event that will include live music, food trucks, a beer garden, and more. We are excited to have two delicious food trucks: Lost In Sauce and Drycreek Buffalo Ranch and Tipsy Traveler Beverage Co. serving the beer garden.

According to the organization, this year the event has an exciting twist as the Lip Sync Battle makes its return after a several year hiatus. Starting at 2:00 PM, four local non-profits will perform two lip sync performances in hopes to win the grand prize check. The organizations performing will be:

Salina Area United Way

CAPS

Catholic Charities of Central Kansas

Salina Art Center

They welcome you to come cast your vote at the event for your favorite performance by purchasing voting tickets (all funds raised from these tickets sales will go to their corresponding nonprofit). You will not want to miss this these nonprofits battle it out. Each participating nonprofit will receive a monetary donation from SAYP thanks to the Greater Salina Community Foundations support.

Immediately after the Lip Sync Battle concludes, Vegan Shark will take the stage.