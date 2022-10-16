Salina, KS

Now: 55 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 68 ° | Lo: 49 °

Street Eats and Beats Returns Saturday

Todd PittengerOctober 16, 2022

What is becoming one of the favorite festivals in Salina is quickly approaching. Salina Area Young Professions annual Street Eats and Beats event will be this Saturday, October 22nd,  from 1:00 – 5:00 PM at the 67401 Plaza in Downtown Salina.

Street Eats and Beats is a free public event that will include live music, food trucks, a beer garden, and more.  We are excited to have two delicious food trucks: Lost In Sauce and Drycreek Buffalo Ranch and Tipsy Traveler Beverage Co. serving the beer garden.

According to the organization, this year the event has an exciting twist as the Lip Sync Battle makes its return after a several year hiatus. Starting at 2:00 PM, four local non-profits will perform two lip sync performances in hopes to win the grand prize check. The organizations performing will be:

  • Salina Area United Way
  • CAPS
  • Catholic Charities of Central Kansas
  • Salina Art Center

They welcome you to come cast your vote at the event for your favorite performance by purchasing voting tickets (all funds raised from these tickets sales will go to their corresponding nonprofit). You will not want to miss this these nonprofits battle it out. Each participating nonprofit will receive a monetary donation from SAYP thanks to the Greater Salina Community Foundations support.

Immediately after the Lip Sync Battle concludes, Vegan Shark will take the stage.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Top News

Street Eats and Beats Returns Satur...

What is becoming one of the favorite festivals in Salina is quickly approaching. Salina Area Young P...

October 16, 2022 Comments

Minneapolis Run their Way to Victor...

Sports News

October 16, 2022

Salinan to lead Kansas 4-H program

Farming News

October 16, 2022

Meridian Media Coaches Corner (10-1...

Sports News

October 15, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Clean Energy Jobs Growing...
October 15, 2022Comments
Average Price at The Pump...
October 14, 2022Comments
Kansas Scores Dead Last o...
October 14, 2022Comments
VIDEO: Great Plains / Kub...
October 14, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra