STREAK SNAPPED! South defeats Campus 42-23

Prior to Friday, the Salina South Cougars’ last win was back on September 17th, 2021 against the Haysville Campus Colts.

Salina South ended their 30-game losing streak in Haysville on Friday night with a 42-23 win against the Colts.

Campus got the ball to start the game and struck first on a 6 play drive that ended on a 2 yard touchdown from QB Remington Merlau to put the Colts up 7-0. Salina South would drive 10 plays on their first possession but would be turned away inside the 10 yard line on 4th and goal.

Campus would punt to the Cougars on their next possession and the Cougars on a 5 play drive would score on 2 yard touchdown run by RB Aidan Anderes to tie the game up at 7. A big return from the Campus kick off return team set the Colts up in great field position. An 18 yard touchdown run from WR Camden Stateler would put the Colts back on top 14-7. The Cougars would answer again as QB Landon Putman ran for a 3 yard touchdown run that capped off an 8 play drive.

The biggest play of the night came two plays later as Campus attempted to set up a screen play but the pass from Merlau was intercepted by DL Conner Riley. It was an incredible play that turned the tide of the contest and set up the Cougars in great field position. On the ensuing drive, Putman would find WR Jaxon Myers on a 14 yard touchdown pass to give the Cougars the lead and they would not look back. Campus would get the ball back with little time before halftime as it led to our halftime score of 21-14.

Salina South would get the ball to start the third quarter and score on another Landon Putman touchdown pass, this time to WR Jay Curtis from 22 yards out. This made the score 28-14.

Campus would not be able to get any movement on the offensive side of the ball as they would punt it back to the Cougars. RB Armane Redmond, who ran with a purpose all night, scored from 3 yards out that capped off a 7 play drive to put the score at 35-14. Campus would drive on their next possession inside the 10 yard line, but back to back negative plays by the Colts, which included a sack from LB Maddox Girard.

The Colts opted to kick a field goal and K Corbin Smith kicked a 36 yard field goal to make the score 35-17. The next Cougar drive would be the biggest of the night as the took 8 minutes and 41 seconds off the clock on 17 plays that ended with another 3 yard touchdown run from Redmond.

The Cougars would take a 42-17 lead on this score and the only other score of the night came with little time remaining as Stateler would score from 1 yard out with 47 seconds remaining in the contest.

With the win, the Cougars broke their long losing streak and won their first game in over 3 years. Salina South improved to 1-6 on the season and will be on the road against Maize next week. The Haysville Campus Colts dropped to 0-7 and will play on the road against Valley Center next week.

Player of the Game: Conner Riley

H&R Block the Game: Sean Iselin

Scoring:

Salina South 0 / 21 / 14 / 7 – 42

Haysville Campus 7 / 7 / 0 / 9 – 23

GAME AUDIO