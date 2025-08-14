An event this weekend will benefit a Salina organization whose mission is the fight against cancer. Saline County Relay For Life is planning the “Straight Flush For a Cure Poker Run”.

According to the organization, the event will be this Saturday. It will begin and end at the VFW Post at 1108 W. Crawford in Salina.

Here are the details:

Register at 9 AM

First Rider out at 10 AM

Last Rider out at 11 AM

Last Rider In at 4 PM

There will be multiple stops along the route. Stops include:

Tescott (The Lumberyard)

Great Bend (HandleBar & Grill)

Lyons (County Seat Bar and Grill)

McPherson (Easy Bar)

There will be a BBQ meal available after ride prepared by Lucky D’s BBQ.

A 50/50 raffle and silent auction will also be a part of the event,

All vehicles are welcome to participate.

All proceeds from Relay For Life, and connected events, benefit the American Cancer Society.