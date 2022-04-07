Storytellers Headed to Downs

For ages – people have been gathering under the stars or over a meal to tell stories that ignite the imagination.

Coming up April 22 and 23, the ancient craft of storytelling will be celebrated in Downs, Kansas at the 28th annual Kansas Storytelling Festival.

Festival coordinator Glennys Doane joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra Thursday with a look at this unique two day event that connects imagery and lessons from the past.

Doane added that every session at the Festival offers something remarkable.

Andy Offutt Irwin. Andy is especially known for relating the adventures of his eighty-five-year-old-widowed-newly-minted-physician-aunt, Marguerite Van Camp, a woman who avoids curmudgeonship by keeping her finger on the pulse of the changing world around her.

Kim Weitkamp. Kim grew up in Amish Country as the middle child of exhausted parents. Labeled by teachers as high-spirited, uncooperative, and too talkative, Kim took those comments and channeled them into a lifetime of high-energy, heartfelt, and hilarious artistry.

Regi Carpenter. Regi’s stories uplift the audience as they are reminded of each individual’s tremendous impact within their circle. She utilizes the power of stories to motivate, inspire, energize, and focus individuals.

Don White. Don has invented his own genre with a mix of humor and powerful songwriting. He is a singer/songwriter, a comedian, an author, and a storyteller.

Phil S. Dixon. Phil has covered African American baseball topics for more than thirty-five years and is an author and storyteller of the rich history surrounding America’s pastime, baseball.

The Kansas Storytelling Festival is proud to offer the Tall Tales Contest on Friday evening. Throughout the Festival, enjoy the incredible talent through Local Legends, Ghost Stories, Storytelling Workshops, Master Storytellers, Swappin’ Ground, and Featured Tellers Q & A. All storytelling locations are accessible within a few blocks of walking distance. Enjoy a scenic shuttle ride between performances and there’s plenty of parking on Morgan Ave.