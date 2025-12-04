Storybook Bakery

It’s a storybook beginning for a new bake shop in Salina.

Once upon a time – Aubrey Schneider’s book club friends kept encouraging her to bake more treats for their meetings. That led to her Farmer’s Market phase which led to the newest chapter in the story, a storefront on Santa Fe filled with delicious baked goods.

Bibliophile’s Kitchen opened in November and serves fresh cakes, cookies, cheesecake and more Thursday through Sunday in the shop located at 228-B S. Santa Fe Avenue.

Aubrey and her husband Justin, hired Hutton Construction to guide them through the renovation process of the space and add a commercial kitchen in the back.

“I think you have to have a certain amount of insanity to open a business, because it’s terrifying and exhilarating all at the same time,” she said with a laugh.

Patrons will notice the beautiful glass pie cases and the classic wooden chairs and tables when they walk in. The aroma of fresh desserts will draw them closer to the counter to order their favorite treat.