Story Walk at Caldwell Plaza Encourages Early Childhood Literacy

A story walk has been installed in Caldwell Plaza by a Leadership Salina group which promotes early childhood literacy.

“We chose to bring attention to the “6 by 6 Ready to Read” program and partnered with the Salina Public Library to implement the program,” says Michael Freeland of the project group.

The group installed 6 permanent sign posts on library grounds to encourage families to learn while they are walking near the library.

The 6 by 6 Ready to Read program is designed to help children aged birth to six years of age be ready to read when they start kindergarten. This early literacy program emphasizes the six skills that parents and caregivers can help children develop, before they learn to read, while interacting together every day.

Six by Six Skills:

1. Have Fun with Books

2. Notice Print All Around You

3. Talk, Talk, Talk

4. Look for Letters Everywhere

5. Tell Stories About Everything

6. Take Time to Rhyme

Each year Leadership Salina divides participants into small groups who develop community projects.

The group who worked on the literacy project included Michael Freeland , Gabe Grant, Carly Sutton, Chris Moddelmog, Cameron Maier, and Jeff Norris. Leadership Salina, a project of the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce and Greater Salina Community Foundation, is a program to develop leaders who will have the skills and capacities to move our community forward. Leadership for the twenty-first century includes a thorough understanding of the assets as well as the needs of their community.

Salina’s community leaders must have skills and understanding, as well as a sense of responsibility, caring and compassion for others, the desire to serve, and to give back.