Storms Drop Heavy Rain, Prompt Flooding

Storms which dropped heavy rain and hail slowly moved across Central Kansas Sunday night into early Monday morning.

Rainfall in excess of two inches, including as much as 5 inches in some isolated locations, prompted flash flooding across a large area, extending along Interstate 70 from Salina to Russell.

Salina received 2.37 inches of rain at the airport, and wind of 67 miles per hour during the heaviest storms.

Hail up to the size of quarters fell in some areas, including near Brookville, along and west of Brookville Road. Larger hail fell further west.

More flooding rain is in the forecast again on Memorial Day.