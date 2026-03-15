Storm System Brings Wind, Cold

A powerful storm system will bring very strong northwest winds to the entire area Sunday, and colder temperatures.

According to the National Weather Service, wind gusts in the 55 to 65 mph range will be possible, strongest in central Kansas. Be sure to secure any loose outdoor items.

Blowing dust will also be possible over central and parts of south central Kansas.

The system will usher in much colder weather, with a wind chill of zero anticipated in the Salina area overnight Sunday into early Monday.