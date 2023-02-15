Salina, KS

Now: 36 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 41 ° | Lo: 25 °

Storm Spotter Session Postponed

Todd PittengerFebruary 15, 2023

Storm spotter training events begin this week across the area. A session which was planned in Lincoln Wednesday evening has been postponed to April 4th.

Meteorologists from the National Weather Service have started a kind of barnstorming tour to help prepare storm spotters and weather enthusiasts for the upcoming severe weather season. They are heading out across the state to present severe weather safety and information talks.

According to the National Weather Service in Wichita, they will again this year present “Storm Fury on the Plains.”

Meteorologists will be presenting information that will help prepare storm spotters and weather enthusiasts for the upcoming storm season. Staff will provide an in depth weather presentation that will engage the audience by teaching them about the different types of storms, the individual storm features that help a person to recognize the storms potential severity, how to report hazardous weather and severe weather safety.

Please keep an eye on the schedule as they may also once again offer a virtual presentation option. 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Storm Spotter Session Postponed

Storm spotter training events begin this week across the area. A session which was planned in Lincol...

February 15, 2023 Comments

New Principals Named at Salina Scho...

Kansas News

February 15, 2023

Master Teacher Recognized

Top News

February 15, 2023

Hays Sweeps Abilene on Valentine...

Sports News

February 14, 2023

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Storm Spotter Session Pos...
February 15, 2023Comments
New Principals Named at S...
February 15, 2023Comments
KSU Salina Prof Part of T...
February 14, 2023Comments
Guns and Cash Stolen
February 14, 2023Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2023 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KYEZ  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra