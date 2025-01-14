Storm Road Response Continues

The City of Salina continued to clear snow and ice from residential streets this past Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

These operations included the following:

Plowing residential streets

Cleaning up intersections

Pushing back existing piles to improve the travel way

Widening lanes

Removing large piles in public parking lots

Salting intersections and elevated surfaces

According to the City, on a limited scale, this work will continue through the remainder of the week as needed, while multiple crews transition operations to snow removal in the downtown sector starting Wednesday. This snow and ice removal operation takes up a significant portion of the roadway and may take several days to complete.

Once plowing and snow and ice removal operations are completed, routine maintenance and repairs will be made to ensure the equipment is ready for the next snow and ice event.