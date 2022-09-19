Storm Prompts Several Calls to Sheriff

Saturday’s storm had deputies from the Salina County Sheriff’s Office responding to a number of severe weather events.

According to Sheriff Roger Soldan, deputies assisted the Kansas Highway Patrol on Saturday night around 8:44pm after a semi truck blew over on I-70 around mile marker 253. EMS checked out the driver and passenger who were okay.

A short time later a power line was blown down onto a driveway and a a garage in the 900 block of E. Stimmel Road.

Just before 11pm a DSO power pole snapped in the 700 block of Honeck Road and in the 2000 block of Lightville Road, a tree blew down over the road blocking access.