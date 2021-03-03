“Storm Fury” Virtual Presentations Begin

After taking the year off in 2020 beacause of the pandemic, the National Weather Service in Wichita is again this spring offering its popular “Storm Fury on the Plains” severe weather presentations. The sessions help prepare storm spotters and weather enthusiasts for the upcoming severe weather season.

According to the agency, though the event is returning, it will be a little different this year. All presentations will be conducted virtually via Goto Webinar.

As the dates draw closer, they will add a link for each participant to register for the upcoming presentation.

Meteorologists from the National Weather Service office in Wichita will provide an in depth weather presentation which will engage the audience by teaching them about the different types of storms, the individual storm features that help a person to recognize the storms potential severity, how to report hazardous weather and severe weather safety.

The first presentation was Tuesday evening, and five more are planned.

For more information please contact [email protected].