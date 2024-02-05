Storm Fury Tuesday in Salina

Salina will be the first stop when National Weather Service Meteorologists head out across the state beginning this week to present their annual “Storm Fury on the Plains” weather education events.

The National Weather Service is partnering with local emergency management offices to offer the weather education event. The presentation is to help prepare storm spotters and weather enthusiasts for the upcoming storm season.

National Weather Service staff will provide an in depth weather presentation that will engage the audience by teaching about the different types of storms, the individual storm features that help a person to recognize a storms potential severity, how to report hazardous weather, and severe weather safety.

The presentations are hosted by local county emergency management agencies and typically last up to two hours. They are open to anyone that has an interest in weather.

There are no fees to attend, you do not have to register, and you do not have to sign up to be a spotter. So, if you are interested in learning more about severe thunderstorms and their hazards, please take the time to come out and join us for a very interesting and enjoyable evening.

Anyone interested in learning more about severe thunderstorms, their hazards, and severe weather safety is welcome to attend.

The event in Salina is scheduled for Tuesday, February 6th, hosted by Saline County Emergency Management. It will be held at Kansas Wesleyan University’s Peter Science Hall Room 201, with doors opening at 6 p.m. and the program starting at 6:30 in the evening.