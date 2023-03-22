Salina, KS

“Storm Fury” Tonight in Salina

Todd PittengerMarch 22, 2023

Meteorologists from the National Weather Service have been on a kind of barnstorming tour to help prepare storm spotters and weather enthusiasts for the upcoming severe weather season, and they will be in Salina tonite.

According to the National Weather Service in Wichita, they will again this year present “Storm Fury on the Plains.”

Meteorologists will be presenting information that will help prepare storm spotters and weather enthusiasts for the upcoming storm season. Staff will provide an in depth weather presentation that will engage the audience by teaching them about the different types of storms, the individual storm features that help a person to recognize the storms potential severity, how to report hazardous weather and severe weather safety.

Everyone is invited to attend. No prior experience is necessary and no pre registration is required. The event is free,

The training session begins at 6:30 in Fitzpatrick Auditorium ion the campus of Kansas Wesleyan University.

 

