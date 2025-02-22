“Storm Fury” Coming Tuesday

Meteorologists from the National Weather Service have been on a kind of barnstorming tour to help prepare storm spotters and weather enthusiasts for the upcoming severe weather season, and they will be in Salina this coming Tuesday night.

According to the agency, the “Storm Fury on the Plains” event is an in-depth weather presentation which will engage the audience by teaching them about the different types of storms, the individual storm features that help a person to recognize the storm’s potential severity, how to report hazardous weather, and severe weather safety.

The presentations are hosted by local county emergency management agencies and typically last up to two hours. They are open to anyone that has an interest in weather.

There are no fees to attend, you do not have to register, and you do not have to sign up to be a spotter. So, if you are interested in learning more about severe thunderstorms and their hazards, please take the time to come out and join us for a very interesting and enjoyable evening.

Anyone interested in learning more about severe thunderstorms, their hazards, and severe weather safety is welcome to attend.

The presentation in Salina is scheduled for this Tuesday evening, February 25th, at Kansas Wesleyan University in Peters Science Hall Room 201, beginning at 6:30.