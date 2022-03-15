Salina, KS

“Storm Fury” Coming to Salina Wednesday

Todd PittengerMarch 15, 2022

Meteorologists from the National Weather Service have been out and about on a kind of barnstorming tour to help prepare storm spotters and weather enthusiasts for the upcoming severe weather season. They are hosting severe weather safety and information talks.

According to the National Weather Service in Wichita, they are again this year presenting “Storm Fury on the Plains.” The presentation will include an in depth weather presentation that will engage the audience by teaching them about the different types of storms, the individual storm features that help a person to recognize a storms potential severity, how to report hazardous weather, and severe weather safety.

For the first time since 2019 they are offering a few advanced spotter talks. These talks will go more into the science of severe storms along with some of the tools and techniques we use to forecast them. This is a great opportunity for the extreme weather enthusiast in your family!

They will once again be offering some virtual presentations. The dates and times for these presentations are displayed below. As the date draws closer, they will add a link for each participant to register for the upcoming presentation. They will allow a one to two week window to register for the upcoming presentation.  Please check back to see if the registration has been opened.

For more information please contact [email protected].

In-Person classes are subject to cancellation at any time due to the ongoing pandemic.  We want to ensure the safety of all attendees and staff, so please check this page prior to departing for the presentation location.

 

 

 

