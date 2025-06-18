Storm Destroys Iconic Chimney Sweep

A McPherson landmark is destroyed.

A fiberglass chimney sweep sign near I-135 was toppled during Tuesday’s severe storms. The five-decade-old landmark is now in pieces.

The Chimney Sweep has faithfully guarded Interstate 135 since 2000, he existed in the McPherson community from 1970 to 2000 as a chef holding a wooden spoon.

According to the World Record Academy, it is the largest chimney sweep in the world. From 1970 to 1999, the mascot, named Happy Chef at the time, was a baker holding a wooden spoon. In 2000, he was bought and renovated. Since then, he has stood tall on I-135 southbound in McPherson between mileposts 56 and 57, alongside a billboard advertising the company.

The company has indicated they will try to rebuild the landmark.

_ _ _

photo via MickFly Aerial

Photo via World Record Academy