Storm Destroys Iconic Chimney Sweep

A McPherson landmark is destroyed.
A fiberglass chimney sweep sign near I-135 was toppled during Tuesday’s severe storms. The five-decade-old landmark is now in pieces.
The Chimney Sweep has faithfully guarded Interstate 135 since 2000, he existed in the McPherson community from 1970 to 2000 as a chef holding a wooden spoon.
According to the World Record Academy, it is the largest chimney sweep in the world. From 1970 to 1999, the mascot, named Happy Chef at the time, was a baker holding a wooden spoon. In 2000, he was bought and renovated. Since then, he has stood tall on I-135 southbound in McPherson between mileposts 56 and 57, alongside a billboard advertising the company.
The company has indicated they will try to rebuild the landmark.
_ _ _
photo via MickFly Aerial
Photo via World Record Academy