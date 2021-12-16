Salina, KS

Storm Destroys Buildings At Zoo

Todd PittengerDecember 16, 2021

Several of the outlying buildings at Rolling Hills Zoo were destroyed during Wednesday’s storm which had wind gusting 80 to 100 mph. All animals safely rode out the storm and are contained in their habitats.

According to the Zoo, beginning at 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, staff began clearing the park and keepers
started moving animals into their indoor housing where they remained through the night.

As the afternoon wore on, a storage building adjacent to the maintenance shop on the west end of the property suffered extensive damage along with a small lean-to at the southeast corner of the Zoo which broke free of its foundation and landed on top of a vehicle belonging to a staff member.

The zoo experienced additional minor damage around the park, including to trees and several other personal vehicles belonging to staff. No staff or animals were injured.

The Zoo will continue to access damages from the storm and the costs associated throughout the day.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

