Storm Debris No Longer Accepted at ECRA

Chris CottenJuly 9, 2019

The East Crawford Recreation Area, 1801 Markley Road, is no longer a dropoff location for storm debris (limbs, brush, logs and stumps).

Residents can take their storm debris (free of charge) to the Salina Municipal Solid Waste Landfill, 4292 S. Burma Road, while open. Materials that are not accepted include: sod, grass, dirt, lumber, rock, animal waste, trash, food waste, and decorative grasses. Customers who bring loads mixed with unacceptable material will be charged the minimum tipping fee of $10 per vehicle for loads up to 560 pounds. Loads of 560 pounds or above will be charged $35.50 per ton. Commercial operators can dispose of tree waste at the landfill for one half of the normal tipping fee. Regular operating hours are Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and Saturday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Smaller limbs and branches that will not fit in yard waste carts can be tied into bundles less than five feet long and no greater than one foot in diameter and placed beside carts. The bundles must be small enough for a single sanitation worker to lift. Larger logs will require a special pickup, which can be scheduled by calling (785) 309-5750.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

