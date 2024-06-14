Store Burglary, Hardware items Stolen

A 42-year old Salina male, was a victim of a burglary in his store that occurred June 13th on 500 Reynolds st.
According to Lt. David Villanueva, in the afternoon an unknown subject forced their way into a window of the store, and stole hardware items.
- $200 Milwaukee drill
- $160 Milwaukee transfer pump
- $300 Milwaukee hammer drill
- $200 Miscellaneous sockets
No subjects have been suspected. However, Salina PD discovered an open coke bottle in the store and will test it for DNA.
Investigation is on-going.