Store Burglary, Hardware items Stolen

A 42-year old Salina male, was a victim of a burglary in his store that occurred June 13th on 500 Reynolds st.

According to Lt. David Villanueva, in the afternoon an unknown subject forced their way into a window of the store, and stole hardware items.

$200 Milwaukee drill

$160 Milwaukee transfer pump

$300 Milwaukee hammer drill

$200 Miscellaneous sockets

No subjects have been suspected. However, Salina PD discovered an open coke bottle in the store and will test it for DNA.

Investigation is on-going.