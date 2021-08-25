Storage Unit Theft

An area storage unit facility and a couple of its renters have become victims to a theft case.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that from the evening of August 22nd to the morning of the 24th is the time frame of when the items were stolen. The facility, located at 3484 E. Country Club Road, had its fence and some locks cut.

A chainsaw and generator, each belonging to a different person, were taken. The generator was stolen out of a boat, but the boat was left at the facility.

The total value of the stolen property, added to the damage on the locks and fence, amounts to about $2,000.

There are no suspects at this time.