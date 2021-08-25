Salina, KS

Now: 96 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 107 ° | Lo: 79 °

Storage Unit Theft

KSAL StaffAugust 25, 2021

An area storage unit facility and a couple of its renters have become victims to a theft case.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that from the evening of August 22nd to the morning of the 24th is the time frame of when the items were stolen. The facility, located at 3484 E. Country Club Road, had its fence and some locks cut.

A chainsaw and generator, each belonging to a different person, were taken. The generator was stolen out of a boat, but the boat was left at the facility.

The total value of the stolen property, added to the damage on the locks and fence, amounts to about $2,000.

There are no suspects at this time.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Sports News

2021 High School Football Tour – ...

Our High School Football Preview Tour continues to roll on. The Meridian Media sports staff is pr...

August 25, 2021 Comments

Martinez and Deines named to KCAC W...

Sports News

August 25, 2021

KWU Men’s Cross Country picke...

Sports News

August 25, 2021

KWU Women’s Cross Country pic...

Sports News

August 25, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Storage Unit Theft
August 25, 2021Comments
Paint Sprayer Stolen
August 25, 2021Comments
Hansen Foundation Donates...
August 24, 2021Comments
Stolen Truck in Salina
August 24, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices