Police are reviewing video from a Salina storage business after a unit was broken into.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that sometime between Sunday and Thursday, someone cut the lock on a unit at Salina Self Storage in the 2800 block of Foxboro and removed numerous items including a tattoo kit, a couple of power drills, 2 HP laptop computers and a pocket watch.

Loss and damage is listed at $1,800.