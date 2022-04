The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a storage unit burglary from last week.

Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that between April 18-24, a storage unit at 1025 W. Grand Ave. was broken into. A lock was cut, and the entry door was damaged.

A wire welder, racing jack, battery charger and other miscellaneous tools were taken. The items belong to a 72-year-old Salina man.

Soldan said the estimated total in damage and losses stands at $2,395.