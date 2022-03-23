Salina, KS

Storage Unit and RV Burglarized

KSAL StaffMarch 23, 2022

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a break-in at a storage facility.

Captain Jim Hughes tells KSAL News that sometime between March 19 and March 21, someone cut the fence open to enter the property at 3400 Country Club Road and then forced open the door on an RV.

Once inside thieves stole a pellet grill and 36-inch Samsung TV. Deputies say they then entered a storage unit and stole a camp stove and golf clubs.

Loss and damage across the case is estimated at $2,250.

The Sheriff’s Office is now reviewing video surveillance as the investigation continues.

