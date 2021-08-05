Salina, KS

Stop Sign Thefts

KSAL StaffAugust 5, 2021

Saline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of six stop signs over past five days.

Sheriff Roger Soldan says road and bridge crews, deputies and citizens have reported stop signs that have been removed from locations along K140 Highway and Crawford, Hohneck, Link and Schilling Roads.

Another one disappeared from the 1800 block of S. Burma Road on Wednesday.

The signs are owned by the Kansas Department of Transportation and replacement cost is $100 per sign.

Anyone with information about the theft of these signs is urged to contact the Saline County Sheriff’s Office at 785-826-6500.

