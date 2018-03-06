Stonestreet Donating To SAFEks

Actor and Kansas City-area native Eric Stonestreet is giving his support to a seat belt awareness program. The Modern Family star said Monday he would donate one-dollar to the SAFEks seat belt program for every new follower Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Gardner gets on Twitter within the next 24-hours.

Stonestreet made the offer to help Gardner, whose traffic safety tweets have gained national attention, reaching 40-thousand followers.

Stonestreet announced he would donate up to $10,000. When the offer was made Monday Gardner had 39,800 followers on Twitter. As of early Tuesday morning Gardner had more nearly 48,000 followers.