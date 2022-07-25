Stonebraker to Lead Salina First Tee

Ken Stonebraker has joined the Salina First Tee youth development organization’s leadership team as the Executive Director to further its efforts of empowering kids and teens to build their strength of character through golf.

“We are excited to welcome Ken as our new Executive Director,” said First Tee-Salina Board President Larry Showalter. “He has a proven track record of positively impacting our Salina youth. The board is looking forward to working with Ken and confident that the First Tee chapter will be well positioned under his guidance to thrive in the years to come.”

Stonebraker comes to First Tee from Salina South High School where he most recently served as the athletic director. Since 1992, Stonebraker has been involved in Salina South High School athletics (15 years as a coach/15 years as athletic director).

“I am very excited to begin my new position and help grow the First Tee of Salina. The fundamental core values that are taught through the game of golf at First Tee align well with developing character in our young people as well as improving their abilities in golf. I look forward to working with many businesses and individuals who will be vital to our success and carrying out the mission of the First Tee of Salina,” Stonebraker said.

According to the organization, since 2000, First Tee —Salina, a local non-profit group has had success in capitalizing on golf’s ability to teach core character values to the local youth. Each year, approximately 400 children take part in the program. Its character-building programs are geared toward kids and teens ages 5 to 17, helping build their inner strength, self-confidence and resilience to prepare them to tackle all of life’s challenges.

Using the game of golf as the platform, participants learn critical life skills to help them grow socially, emotionally and academically.

Additionally, First Tee-Salina is committed to growing the game of golf at the younger ages while advancing the middle and high school groups as golfers of our community. Centrally located with 60 holes of golf including a Par 3 First Tee course at the Salina Municipal Golf Course, the First Tee wants to make Salina the go-to place for youth golf in our area.

First Tee — Salina is one of 150 chapters across the First Tee network. These character education programs are offered at golf courses, schools and youth centers in all 50 states and six international locations. For more information on First Tee — Salina, visit firstteesalina.org or call 785-826-7450.