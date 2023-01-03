Stolen Vehicle Recovered, Salina Man Taken Into Custody.

On December 31st Salina Police officers took a stolen vehicle report from Garrett Graves, 23, Lakefield KS. Graves reported his vehicle was stolen from the parking lot of Russell’s Family Restaurant at 671 Westport Blvd. He had left his blue 2013 Ford F-150 at Russell’s while he was out of town at a job. Inside the truck was a Remington 870 Shotgun valued at $800, and 55 Waterfowl Water Decoys valued at $400. The truck was valued at $8,500 according to Captain Paul Forester of the Salina Police Department.

On January 2nd around 1:00 AM Officers were called to the Super 8 Motel located at 120 E. Diamond Drive in regards to individual stealing items from a pickup truck. The caller was Cody Braaton from Montana, he claimed an individual described as a black man with tattoos and piercings on his face was standing between Braaton’s black Chevy pickup truck and a blue Ford F-150. The individual is said to have been loading Braaton’s possessions from his black Chevy into the blue Ford. Braaton informed officers that when he confronted the individual and informed them he would be calling the police, the individual ran off to the east.

Captain Forester told KSAL Staff when officers arrived a Cordoba Cooler valued at $250 and two black and red Husky tool bags valued at $230 had been loaded into the blue F-150. Officers made contact with Keyshawn Edwards, 25, Salina after he was found hiding in some trees east of the property. Edwards was in possession of Marijuana and had a warrant for probation violation through the Saline County District Court. He was Arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug paraphernalia, one count of theft, one count of stolen property.

The blue Ford F-150 was found to belong to Graves, and was returned to him.