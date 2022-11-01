Stolen Vehicle Recovered

Officers were called around 8:30 AM to the Salina Regional Health Center Parking lot after a vehicle had been stolen. A few hours later officers found the vehicle in the parking lot of Central Mall on 9th street.

Captain Gary Hanus of the Salina Police Department tells KSAL staff that officers responded to the call of a stolen vehicle on October 31st. The 2013 Ford Explorer valued at $10,000 was formerly parked in the lot at SRHC unlocked, with the keys inside but not in the ignition.

A few hours later officers discovered the missing Explorer in the parking lot of Central Mall on 9th street. The keys were not in the vehicle when it was recovered and officers are reviewing video footage of the area to find a possible suspect.