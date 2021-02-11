Stolen Vehicle Leads Police On Pursuit

A high-speed pursuit of a stolen vehicle leads authorities to the two interstate highways surrounding Salina, and the arrest of a suspect with a warrant out for his arrest.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers observed a 1996 Buick Regal traveling south in the 1800 block of N. 9th St. at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The officers ran the temporary tag and learned that the vehicle had been reported stolen from Lawrence, Kan. They then attempted to pull the suspect vehicle over, however, it accelerated and a pursuit was initiated.

The vehicle led authorities through the north end of Salina on Ohio St., before linking on to Interstate-70. They then traveled west to Interstate-135, turning south and exited on to the Crawford St. The fleeing vehicle then lost control and spun around on the exit ramp. It had been traveling at speeds of upwards of 100 mph.

The driver accelerated again and continued back in to the city of Salina at speeds of 70 mph.

The suspect vehicle eventually stopped in the 600 block of Rocket, where the driver fled on foot. He was then arrested.

The driver is 50-year-old Anthony Richardson, Salina. The rightful owner of the stolen vehicle does not know Richardson.

Richardson is charged with felony flee and elude, possession of stolen property, felony interference with law enforcement, reckless driving, driving while suspended and numerous traffic offenses. He also has an active KDOC absconder warrant.