BREAKING NEWS

Stolen Vehicle Involved In Hit And Run

KSAL StaffOctober 6, 2022

Yesterday a Dodge Ram was stolen from a Salina resident, hit a vehicle, and was abandoned in the 2400 block of Robin Road.

Captain Paul Forrester of the Salina Police Department tells KSAL staff that the vehicle was first seen on W. Magnolia by I-135 around 6 p.m. The 2001 blue 1500 Dodge Ram pickup rear ended a 2008 GMC Acadia that was stopped at the red light on Ninth St. and fled the scene. A witness followed the blue pickup and notified police of what had just occurred.

The witness told police the vehicle stopped in the 2400 block of Robin Road and 4 suspects exited. First stopping to remove the license plate, they all ran from the scene and were last seen going east. The witness described them as possibly 2 black men, and 2 potentially hispanic women.

When the police arrived they ran the vehicle registration number for the Dodge and discovered the owner is 66-year-old C.J. Richardson of Salina who had reported the vehicle as missing from the 700 block of N. 8th St. and valued the vehicle at $1,500.

The driver of the Acadia,  Janet Gilger a 68-year-old from South Dakota and her passenger, a 67-year-old male were both not injured. Their vehicle sustained rear end damage but was able to drive away from the scene.

There is no other information available at this time.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved.

