Stolen Vehicle From Salina Turns Up in Omaha

Multiple charges are pending in a case that involves a couple of stolen vehicles that stems over three states.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 70-year-old Michael Haith, Salina, drives and acquires vehicles for Conklin Cars.

He parked a 2006 GMC Sierra pickup inside of a secured area of Conklin Car’s lot, 2700 S. 9th St., on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Haith received a call that the pickup was possibly in Omaha, Neb., as authorities had information that the truck had been stolen from Salina after the suspect involved dropped off another stolen vehicle.

Authorities in Omaha arrested the subject.

Salina law enforcement were then notified of a possible stolen vehicle that had been left on the lot of Mike’s Rent to Own, 2670 Planet Ave. There, officers found a Chevrolet Silverado 3500. The truck is believed to be stolen from Rhett Steven’s Motor Company, Amarillo, Tex.

It appears that the currently unidentified subject stole the truck in Texas and then left it next to Conklin Cars. He then stole Haith’s truck and drove it to Omaha, Neb. were he was caught and arrested.

Charges are pending in both cases.