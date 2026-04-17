Stolen Vehicle Found Abandoned

A vehicle stolen in Salina was found abandoned in rural Saline County.

According to Salina Police, at 8:00 Thursday morning a white 2009 Hyundai Sonata was reported stolen from the front of a residence in the 300 block of Otto. It was determined the keys for the vehicle had been left in a black Ford Focus in the driveway of the same residence. The suspect had entered the Focus and stole the keys and a stereo from the Focus.

Just prior to reporting the vehicle theft, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2100 block of South Holmes Road for an abandoned vehicle. That vehicle turned out to be the Hyundai Sonata.

There was no damage to the vehicle.